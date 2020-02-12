You are here

DBS confirms novel coronavirus case at MBFC

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 3:06 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

DBS on Wednesday confirmed that one employee has been infected with the novel coronavirus at the bank's Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC) office.

The individual was tested on Tuesday, and the bank was informed of the confirmation on Wednesday morning, DBS said in a statement.

As a precautionary measure, all DBS employees on the affected floor at MBFC Tower 3 have vacated the premises as at 12pm on Wednesday, and will work from home.

"We are also currently conducting detailed contact tracing with all employees and other parties that the infected employee may have come into contact with," the bank said.

The affected office space, as well as common areas such as lifts and toilets, are being deep cleaned and disinfected in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines.

This is the second confirmed case at MBFC. The first was an employee at a tenant housed in Tower 1. The three MBFC towers house financial institutions and large corporates.

The virus was officially named "Covid-19" on Tuesday by the World Health Organization.

