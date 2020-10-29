You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
DIGITAL CURRENCY

DBS creates buzz with its plans for crypto currency exchange

Web page for its digital currency exchange made public briefly on Tuesday; bank says it's still seeking regulatory nod, declines further comment
Thu, Oct 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

nz_dbs_291021.jpg
A digital currency exchange backed by Singapore's largest lender DBS is in the works, although the bank is still in the process of seeking regulatory approval.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

A DIGITAL currency exchange backed by Singapore's largest lender DBS is in the works, although the bank is still in the process of seeking regulatory approval.

Industry observers say that if approved, the DBS Digital Exchange could be one of the world's first crypto exchanges backed by a traditional bank.

A version of the exchange's Web page, made public for a short while on Tuesday but later taken down, said the platform will list four top crypto currencies - Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash, against multiple fiats, including the Singapore dollar, US dollar, Hong Kong dollar, and Japanese yen.

An archived version of the Web page said that the exchange will allow companies - small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporates alike - to raise capital via security tokens through the digitisation of their securities and assets. This will allow issuers to reach a wider base of investors that might not traditionally have access to such tokens.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

To be clear, however, the aim is to raise private capital from qualified investors. Security tokens are a type of crypto currency tied to actual assets, such as real estate, a car, or a corporate stock. Some consider them to be safer, as they are subject to strict regulations.

The now-defunct page read: "Companies searching for a regulated option to raise private capital from qualified investors can now tap DBS Digital Exchange to securitise real assets into tradeable digital tokens."

Unlike most digital exchanges, the DBS Digital Exchange will not hold any of the crypto assets.

They will instead be kept with the banking arm of DBS via an "institutional grade" custodian, dubbed the DBS Digital Custody, which is "specially tailored for safekeeping digital assets", said the archived page.

In response to queries on the exchange, a spokesperson at the bank said: "DBS' plans for a digital exchange are still a work in process, and have not received regulatory approvals. Until such time as approvals are in place, no further announcements will be made."

The bank declined to comment on questions relating to fees, eligibility and when it might expect to receive regulatory approval.

Various communities on messaging apps Telegram and WhatsApp were abuzz with the news by the end of the day; platforms reporting on the crypto space, such as Bitcoin.com, CoinDesk and Crypto Global also reported about it.

Hagen Rooke, a lawyer who specialises in matters related to blockchain and distributed ledger technology, called the proposed exchange a significant step in the institutional endorsement of crypto assets.

"The marriage of institutional financial services and crypto has been gathering pace lately," he said, citing as an instance PayPal's move to support crypto currencies as a payment method.

"At present however, there are no other notable examples of a traditional bank launching its own crypto currency exchange," he added, noting that DBS' entrance into the crypto sector may "reinforce trust" in this asset class. The proposal for the bank to act as custodian for the exchange will lay the foundation for the bank's "standalone crypto-custody offering" in due course, he said.

Since 2017, Singapore has ranked among the world's top three markets for initial coin offerings, with the United States and Switzerland.

A DBS study published in August said three of the top 10 crypto derivatives exchanges are headquartered here. They are Huobi, Bybit and Phemex.

Digital asset bank Sygnum, the brainchild of professionals in Singapore and Switzerland, obtained a licence last year, allowing it to operate in Singapore. It offers services in regulated custody, brokerage and asset management, among others.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore brought crypto businesses into the regulatory fold this year, requiring that all such firms are required to first register and then apply for a licence to operate in the jurisdiction.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 29, 2020 12:33 AM
Consumer

LVMH, Tiffany agree on lower price in takeover deal: sources

[NEW YORK] French luxury goods giant LVMH will pay US$131.50 per share to buy Tiffany, US$3.50 less than what was...

Oct 29, 2020 12:18 AM
Life & Culture

Egypt collector accumulated over 100 vintage cars

[CAIRO] Sayed Sima says he was around 25 years old when he began collecting vintage cars, attracted by their beauty...

Oct 29, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

Swiss enact new restrictions, mask rules to slow Covid-19 pandemic

[ZURICH] Switzerland on Wednesday tightened nationwide restrictions to contain the country's rising wave of Covid-19...

Oct 29, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

Record US Q3 growth assured as goods trade deficit falls, inventories rise

[WASHINGTON] The United States' trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in September and inventories at retailers...

Oct 28, 2020 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

WTO panel recommends Nigeria's candidate for top post

[GENEVA] The World Trade Organization's effort to name a new leader hit a new roadblock Wednesday after the Trump...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rare 117,000 sq ft Dist 9 site up for sale after passing of matriarch

DBS plans crypto exchange

Hummingbird gets green light for Covid-19 antibody clinical trial study

Del Monte's Philippine unit raises 6.5b pesos from bond offering

Singapore, Hong Kong travel bubble expected to launch in November

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for