TAKING HEART

DBS donating S$10.5m to help communities in Asia hard hit by Covid-19

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 1:49 PM
DBS Bank announced on Thursday that it will be donating S$10.5 million to help communities hard hit by Covid-19 across the region via its DBS Stronger Together Fund.

The amount will translate to about 4.5 million meals and care packs to affected individuals across its six key markets, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia and Taiwan. In India and Indonesia, where medical supplies are severely lacking, DBS will also fund the procurement of diagnostic test kits, ventilators and protective gear to help in the fight against Covid-19.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said: “As we look across the region, Covid-19 is creating tremendous hardship for many, impacting both lives and livelihoods. In some of our markets, such as Indonesia and India, there is an acute shortage of medical supplies such as test kits, which is forcing healthcare workers to fight the Covid war blind. In other markets, including here in Singapore, the plight of the vulnerable has been exacerbated and some segments of the population are going hungry. The needs are truly enormous, and many in society have come forward to make a difference. As a key member of the community, we too want to stand in solidarity with our employees, clients and fellow Singaporeans to help those impacted, until the day we get through this crisis together.”

In Singapore, DBS is partnering The Food Bank Singapore and ItsRainingRaincoats in a S$2.5 million initiative to put food on the tables of the elderly, low-income and migrant workers.

For a start, the bank will provide 200,000 meals to the elderly and low-income through The Food Bank Singapore’s Feed the City – DBS Edition programme. These meals will be procured from 15 food and beverage (F&B) outlets, including Koufu Group, Chang Cheng Group, Wee Nam Kee and Gao Ji, which are SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) clients of DBS. Hence, apart from providing food to those in need, support is also rendered to the F&B sector.

New Zealand mulls plan to ease Covid-19 lockdown

Through ItsRainingRaincoats' very own Project Belanja, another 100,000 meals will be provided to migrant workers. 

A call by DBS to its employees and the public to stand together in doing good will go out next week, with every employee meal pledge matched by the bank.

Public donations towards meals for the elderly and lower-income can be made at https://www.giving.sg/campaigns/dbsfeedthecity, while donations towards meals for migrant workers can be made at https://www.giving.sg/campaigns/dbsprojectbelanja.

