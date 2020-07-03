DBS downgrades Shopee, Garena owner Sea to 'sell'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
INTERNET company Sea Ltd, which owns e-commerce platform Shopee and game developer Garena, is now rated "sell" by DBS Group Research down from "fully valued", given its slower-than-expected e-commerce sales, higher losses in the e-wallet business, and rich valuations.
In...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes