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DBS expects tokenised finance investment to catch up with traditional payments, custody in 2-3 years

Lender sees digital assets moving beyond experimentation, even as cryptocurrency prices remain under pressure

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Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Fri, Aug 21, 2026 · 04:15 PM
    • Lim Soon Chong, group head of global transaction services at DBS, says the lender has processed about S$10 billion in tokenised payments cumulatively over the past two years.
    • Lim Soon Chong, group head of global transaction services at DBS, says the lender has processed about S$10 billion in tokenised payments cumulatively over the past two years. PHOTO: DBS

    [SINGAPORE] DBS expects its investment in tokenised finance to catch up with – and potentially overtake – spending on traditional payments and custody within the next two to three years.

    This is as the lender positions itself for what it sees as an “inflection point” in digital-asset adoption.

    Investment in tokenised finance remains smaller than that for traditional payments and custody today, but its share has risen over the past few years, said Lim Soon Chong, group head of global transaction services at DBS. He did not disclose the current split.

    DBStokenisationDigital currenciesSingapore banksBanking

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