You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS faces potential culture clash as it scoops up distressed Indian lender

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 9:34 AM

nz_dbs_191149.jpg
DBS Group's move to take over troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) will give South-east Asia's largest lender the boost in India it has long desired, but aligning the two banks' business cultures could prove tricky.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[MUMBAI] DBS Group's move to take over troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) will give South-east Asia's largest lender the boost in India it has long desired, but aligning the two banks' business cultures could prove tricky. 

LVB, facing mounting bad loans and governance issues and a failure to secure capital, is set to be folded into DBS's Indian subsidiary under a plan proposed by India's central bank, which took control of the 94-year old Chennai-based lender on Tuesday, citing a "serious deterioration" in its finances.

The plan will accelerate Singapore-based DBS's expansion ambitions in India and potentially transform it from a largely digital bank in the country to one with hundreds of branches.

DBS currently has just over 30 branches in India, while LVB has more than 550, and 900-plus ATMs. DBS, which has a market value of about US$47 billion, will inject 25 billion rupees (S$463 million) into its India subsidiary for the proposed merger.

"The branches are the crown jewels and offer a readymade network at a very affordable price," said Willie Tanoto, an analyst at Fitch Ratings in Singapore.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But turning around and integrating LVB, which employs more than 4,000 staff, will pose challenges for DBS, even though the Singapore bank has been in India since 1994 and in 2019 converted its Indian operations from a branch to a wholly-owned subsidiary.

India's banking union has already expressed reservations about the potential DBS deal.

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), which represents about half a million bank employees, protested against the proposed amalgamation and has demanded a merger with a public sector lender instead.

"Government must preserve the essence of an Indian bank and give it to a national lender instead of handing it over to a foreign bank," said CH Venkatachalam, AIBEA general secretary.

LVB did not immediately respond to a Reuters' email seeking comment on the proposed merger, while DBS declined to comment.

In terms of culture, there are differences between the two banks, with DBS staff trained in digital skills and strong underwriting processes at a multinational bank, while LVB has a more traditional client-focused approach.

Their branches also differ in look and feel. LVB's branches have steel benches for waiting customers and numerous notices on walls and windows, contrasting with a more minimalist style often seen in branches at multinational banks.

"Prima facie, there will be challenges in terms of cultural integration as well as process-orientation of people who've not worked in a new-age bank," said Venkat Iyer, partner at recruitment firm Aventus Partners.

Macquarie analyst Suresh Ganapathy said beyond any cultural differences, there are other issues at play.

"DBS employees will have far better capability in terms of digital banking, credit appraisals and underwriting," Mr Ganapathy said.

Some analysts highlighted that DBS has a strong track record in acquisitions, such as its takeover of a failed Taiwanese bank in 2008 and the acquisition of ANZ's wealth management and retail businesses in five Asian markets, completed in 2018.

One fund manager said the deal was a strategic fit but he also pointed to a potential culture clash.

"The key unknown at this stage is execution especially for a turnaround acquisition like this where Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which appears to have been operating under a different risk appetite and intensity of internal controls, will need to be aligned with DBS's prudent and conservative culture," said Ng Xin-Yao, Asian equities investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, which holds DBS shares.

REUTERS

READ MORE:

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 12:24 PM
Garage

Digital asset security firm Fireblocks bags US$30m in Series B funding

FIREBLOCKS, a digital asset security company, has raised US$30 million in Series B funding, led by crypto-focused...

Nov 19, 2020 12:01 PM
Government & Economy

Xi touts China's huge economy as base of free trade in APEC speech

[KUALA LUMPUR] President Xi Jinping pegged China as the pivot point for global free trade on Thursday, vowing to...

Nov 19, 2020 11:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Cerberus shelves commercial mortgage bond that mimics CDO: sources

[NEW YORK] Cerberus Capital Management has shelved the sale of a US$390 million commercial mortgage bond that...

Nov 19, 2020 11:34 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS chief welcomes China's fintech clampdown after Ant scrutiny

[SINGAPORE] DBS Group's top executive welcomes the increased regulatory scrutiny of financial technology companies...

Nov 19, 2020 11:22 AM
Transport

US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress

[WASHINGTON] The chief executives of the seven largest US airlines made a fresh plea for more payroll relief before...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

Brokers' take: ST Engg remains a defensive, safe-haven pick, analysts say

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

Mixed reactions to DBS India's proposed takeover of cash-strapped bank

Singapore startup founders need time to turn US$1.8b equity to real gains

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for