You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS, Food Bank creating app to streamline food donations

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 12:50 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

DBS staff packing food at The Food Bank Singapore warehouse - DBS.JPG
DBS staff packing food at The Food Bank Singapore's warehouse. With the new app, organisations can submit requests to donors in real time.
PHOTO: DBS

DBS is partnering The Food Bank Singapore to develop an app that will address food gaps for the vulnerable by facilitating greater coordination and targeted support, it said on Thursday.

The lender is financing development of the food banking app, which is expected to launch in the fourth quarter.

The new app aims to streamline the food donation process by connecting corporate donors, social service agencies, food support organisations and logistics providers on one platform.

Calling the initiative "timely", DBS said the Covid-19 outbreak "is expected to have a prolonged impact on the economy, which would inadvertently weigh on the income of many individuals and families, exacerbating food insecurity".

A sizeable amount of food support tends to be allocated to beneficiaries residing in rental flats, which often results in food being left past its shelf life and thrown away, DBS said.

SEE ALSO

From five-star hotels to the homeless, Hong Kong NGO recycles soap

On the other hand, households with larger families that need food support - but live in larger flats or have higher per household income - tend to "fall through the cracks", it added.

With the app, organisations will be able to submit requests to donors in real time, while donors can inform them of the type and quantity of food they have on hand. This speeds up the donation of fresh food to those in need, ensures beneficiaries get the right quanitity and types of food they need, and reduces extra handling and food waste. 

The app will also cut down some of the "laborious and cumbersome" paperwork involved in food donations, and collect data for analysis to enable agencies to better understand needs on the ground, DBS said.

The Food Bank Singapore co-founder Nichol Ng said that it was tough to address gaps in feeding programmes across agencies without the use of Big Data.

"It is crucial for The Food Bank Singapore to digitalise to increase our efficiency... (and) reduce our reliance on the need for data entry", she said. "The app will be a great starting point to test a circular ecosystem where donors, beneficiary organisations and logistics providers can be looped onto one platform."

DBS is currently engaging its network of corporate clients to come onboard the app as pilot donors, it said.

TreeDots2, a social enterprise supported by the DBS Foundation, will also tap its network of food producers, importers, distributors and food and beverage (F&B) businesses to enhance the supply and predictability of food donations on the app.

Earlier in April, DBS launched a S$10.5 million fund to help communities hit by Covid-19 across the region. For Singapore, it partnered The Food Bank and ground-up initiative ItsRainingRaincoats to provide 700,000 meals to the elderly, low-income individuals and migrant workers.

The meals were procured from its small and medium-sized enterprise clients from 23 F&B outlets, including Koufu, Chang Cheng, Wee Nam Kee and Gao Ji.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 01:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies says further reliefs for landlords, tenants positive for S-Reits sentiment

FURTHER reliefs for landlords and tenants are likely to "invigorate the current positive sentiment" for Singapore...

Jun 4, 2020 01:31 PM
Government & Economy

UK leads fall in global trust in government Covid-19 responses: poll

[LONDON] People across almost all the world's leading rich economies have turned more sceptical about their...

Jun 4, 2020 01:29 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan eyes NT$40b in foreign tech investment under new scheme

[TAIPEI] Taiwan hopes a new programme will attract NT$40 billion (S$1.2 billion) of research and development...

Jun 4, 2020 01:14 PM
Garage

Logistics startup Moovaz acquires SPH’s expat publication The Finder

GLOBAL relocation services provider Moovaz has acquired expat publication The Finder from Singapore Press...

Jun 4, 2020 01:08 PM
Government & Economy

IMF chief says some countries may need debt restructuring, not just freeze

[WASHINGTON] Some of the world's poorest countries and emerging market economies may need to restructure their debt...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.