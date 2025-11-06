The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

DBS general allowance ‘more than adequate’: CEO Tan Su Shan

Total allowance stands at S$6.4 billion, comprising S$4.1 billion in general provisions and S$2.4 billion in specific allowances

Summarise
Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Thu, Nov 6, 2025 · 01:50 PM
    • DBS’ general allowance reserves comprise a baseline general provision, set aside for base scenarios, and an overlay component that covers stress scenarios.
    • DBS’ general allowance reserves comprise a baseline general provision, set aside for base scenarios, and an overlay component that covers stress scenarios. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] DBS’ general allowance reserves are “more than adequate”, said its chief executive Tan Su Shan.

    Chief financial officer Chng Sok Hui noted that the bank will also not top up its general allowances any further, especially after it increased its overlay general provisions by S$200 million earlier in 2025 to incorporate uncertainty over US tariffs.

    “(The general allowances) are more than adequate because we actually exceeded the (regulatory requirement),” Chng said at a briefing for the lender’s third-quarter results on Thursday (Nov 6).

    DBSUOBSingapore banks

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More