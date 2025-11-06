DBS general allowance ‘more than adequate’: CEO Tan Su Shan

Total allowance stands at S$6.4 billion, comprising S$4.1 billion in general provisions and S$2.4 billion in specific allowances

DBS’ general allowance reserves comprise a baseline general provision, set aside for base scenarios, and an overlay component that covers stress scenarios. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] DBS’ general allowance reserves are “more than adequate”, said its chief executive Tan Su Shan.

Chief financial officer Chng Sok Hui noted that the bank will also not top up its general allowances any further, especially after it increased its overlay general provisions by S$200 million earlier in 2025 to incorporate uncertainty over US tariffs.

“(The general allowances) are more than adequate because we actually exceeded the (regulatory requirement),” Chng said at a briefing for the lender’s third-quarter results on Thursday (Nov 6).