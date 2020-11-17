You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 4:30 PM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 5:27 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

A GROWING number of Singapore banks will make flexible work arrangements a permanent fixture for staff, as they make firm strides to new ways of working in the "new normal" brought about by Covid-19.

DBS was the latest lender to announce a slew of new work practices on Tuesday, following...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 04:53 PM
Government & Economy

Thai police fire water cannon at parliament protest

[BANGKOK] Thai riot police fired water cannon at protesters who tried to cut their way through razor wire barricades...

Nov 17, 2020 04:40 PM
Technology

Iliad's third-quarter revenue rises on strong subscriber gains

[GDANSK] Iliad SA, Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator, on Tuesday reported a 6.3 per cent rise in third-quarter...

Nov 17, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished up Tuesday as investors welcomed news that a second vaccine candidate appeared...

Nov 17, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Europe: Equities steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets held steady in opening deals on Tuesday, as dealers paused for breath following the...

Nov 17, 2020 04:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petra Diamonds reports annual net loss, revenue fall as pandemic bites

[JOHANNESBURG] Petra Diamonds on Tuesday reported a 36 per cent fall in revenue and a net loss of US$223 million as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for