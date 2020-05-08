DBS launches cashless card for logistics firms

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
DBS on Thursday launched a cashless purchasing card to allow logistics firms to settle payment and collection at container depots digitally.
The current manual and paper-based processes are longstanding pain points in Singapore's logistics and supply chain sector, said...
