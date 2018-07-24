You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS launches new property marketplace

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 1:06 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

BP_DBS_240718_44.jpg
DBS Bank has launched an online property marketplace that aggregates some 100,000 property listings from EdgeProp and Averspace, it said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: SCREENGRAB OF DBS.COM.SG

DBS Bank has launched an online property marketplace that aggregates some 100,000 property listings from EdgeProp and Averspace, it said on Tuesday.

The DBS Property Marketplace is intended to be a one-stop-shop where new home buyers can browse listings, make cheque-free payments, and link up with utilities providers, as well as renovation, cleaning and moving services.

While other mortgage calculators are available online, one unique feature of the home financial planner available on the DBS marketplace is that buyers can determine the impact that purchasing a property will have on their monthly cash flow, calculated based on how much they intend to pay from both their CPF (Central Provident Fund) money and cash deposits.

DBS hopes to double the number of property listings on the portal by the end of the year, when listings from SoReal will be added as well.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A year ago, the bank launched the DBS Car Marketplace, while the DBS Electricity Market was launched in March this year. DBS said that its large retail consumer base enables it to build marketplaces with “robust ecosystems” in partnership with small and medium-sized enterprises.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
2 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
3 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
4 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
5 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 24, 2018
Startups

Shopmatic captures emerging market growth with a little help from its friends

BP_Horizon Towers_240718_43.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Real Estate

Citing recent cooling measures, Horizon Towers extends tender closing date

Jul 24, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust, Citic Envirotech, Vard, Ascott Reit, Yoma Strategic

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening