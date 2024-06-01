DBS mobile app customers face intermittent access on Saturday

DBS and POSB customers were met with difficulties accessing the bank’s mobile apps on Saturday (Jun 1) morning.

Over 500 reports were made on outage tracking site Downdetector since 7am regarding issues with mobile banking.

Digibank app customers were either unable to log in to their accounts, or were logged out after a short period of time.

The app had also issued a notice saying that customers may face difficulties accessing their digibank mobile apps.

The latest incident comes after a string of disruptions that the bank experienced in 2023.

A DBS spokesperson told The Business Times that a “small number of iOS users experienced network issues” when accessing DBS/POSB digibank mobile services from 7.52am.

Affected customers could still continue using DBS PayLah, digibank online internet banking services, as well as DBS/POSB credit cards to make payments.

DBS said it has since resolved the issue, with all iOS users able to access their digibank mobile services normally from 11.02am.