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DBS names new heads for Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indonesia markets

Sebastian Paredes, who is chief of the North Asia and Hong Kong franchise, will step down on Mar 1, 2027

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Thu, Aug 13, 2026 · 06:07 PM
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    • The changes will take effect at DBS over the next few months.
    • The changes will take effect at DBS over the next few months. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] DBS on Thursday (Aug 13) announced a series of senior leadership appointments for its Hong Kong, Indonesia and Taiwan markets, which will take effect over the next few months.

    They are:

    • Ng Sier Han, the present CEO of DBS Taiwan, who will be the CEO of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) from Mar 1, 2027.
    • Lim Chu Chong, currently president-director of DBS Indonesia, who will be the CEO of DBS Taiwan from Jan 1, 2027.
    • Adrian Chai, managing director in the Institutional Banking Group of DBS, who will assume the role of president-director of DBS Indonesia from Dec 1, 2026.

    This comes as Sebastian Paredes, head of North Asia and CEO of DBS Bank (Hong Kong), will step down from executive duties on Mar 1, 2027. He will stay on as a senior adviser at the bank, DBS said.

    Paredes has headed DBS Bank (Hong Kong) since September 2010, and served as chairman of DBS China since April 2023.

    He also oversaw the group’s North Asia franchise, covering Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan.

    Shares of DBS ended 0.9 per cent or S$0.65 higher at S$76.50, before the news.

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