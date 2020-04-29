You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS names Olivier Lim new lead independent director

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 10:12 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

OLIVIER Lim Tse Ghow took over as the new lead independent director of DBS Group Holdings from Ho Tian Yee with effect from Wednesday, the mainboard-listed bank announced in a bourse filing. 

Mr Ho, who was appointed as lead independent director and chairman of the Nominating Committee in November 2018, has been re-designated as a non-executive director after nine years of service as independent director. On Wednesday, he stepped down from the Nominating Committee. He will be succeeded on the committee by Tham Sai Choy.

Separately, in a clarification note on its website, DBS refuted “some reports that have suggested that DBS does not have a majority independent" board.  “We would like to clarify that this is factually incorrect. DBS has, at all times, been in compliance with the Banking (Corporate Governance) Regulations 2005, which require its Board of Directors to comprise majority independent directors,” the bank said.

DBS’ latest board changes come after it announced the appointment of two new independent directors, Anthony Lim and Punita Lal, in March. Both joined the DBS Board on April 1. In all, DBS’ board now has 11 members, of whom six are independent directors. 

Shares of DBS closed at S$19.20 on Wednesday, up S$0.13.

SEE ALSO

DBS aims to bring investment analytics to the masses

Companies & Markets

SPH Reit secures refinancing of S$280m in 5-year loan

CapitaLand Commercial Trust’s Q1 DPU down 25% to 1.65 cents

SIA defends aircraft purchases, expects 'substantial' hedging losses

SGX RegCo to review No Signboard report for possible listing breaches

Keppel's net profit down 20.9% to S$160.5m on absence of divestment gain

Huan Hsin’s chairman and MD make exit offer at 1.6 cents a share

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 10:03 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit secures refinancing of S$280m in 5-year loan

SPH Reit (Real Estate Investment Trust) has secured from OCBC the refinancing of an existing S$280 million loan due...

Apr 29, 2020 09:55 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust’s Q1 DPU down 25% to 1.65 cents

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) posted a 25 per cent fall in Distribution Per Unit (DPU) to 1.65 cents for the...

Apr 29, 2020 09:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St jumps on hopes of potential coronavirus drug

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences gave an encouraging update on a potential...

Apr 29, 2020 09:09 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA defends aircraft purchases, expects 'substantial' hedging losses

SINGAPORE Airlines is standing by its plans to use a chunk of the proceeds raised from its upcoming S$8.8 billion...

Apr 29, 2020 08:56 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus hammered US economy in first quarter

[WASHINGTON] The US economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession as...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.