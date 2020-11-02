DBS names Rachel Chew as head of group cash product management

With more than 20 years of experience in digital business and product development, Rachel Chew will lead the bank’s regional cash product management team.

DBS on Monday said it has appointed Rachel Chew as group cash product management head with effect from Nov 1 to strengthen its transaction banking team.

Ms Chew, who is a Singaporean, takes over the role from Jasmin Ng, who is now DBS's head of group consumer banking operations, a company spokesperson told The Business Times.

With more than 20 years of experience in digital business and product development, Ms Chew will lead the bank's regional cash product management team, which forms part of its global transaction services unit.

Prior to this, Ms Chew led DBS's digital banking teams in India and Indonesia and spearheaded the regional units' business and product development, the bank said.

In her new role, Ms Chew's immediate priority will be to "shape and execute on the bank's cash product proposition in Asia, and lead the strategy and expansion of the bank's cash management franchise across existing and new markets", DBS added.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ms Chew reports to Raof Latiff, who oversees the bank's digital strategies and solutions across its institutional banking business.

Separately, DBS also noted that its latest appointment is in line with the bank's commitment to embrace gender diversity. Women currently make up 40 per cent of the bank's senior management, which includes senior vice-presidents to managing directors, DBS said.

As at 10.17am on Monday, DBS shares were trading at S$20.50, up S$0.15 or 0.7 per cent.