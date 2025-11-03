The Business Times
DBS, OCBC and UOB expected to post flat or weaker Q3 earnings as margins narrow

Focus will be on whether stronger wealth and trading income can cushion lending slowdown

Renald Yeo

Published Mon, Nov 3, 2025 · 07:00 AM
    • DBS and UOB are due to release their Q3 results on Nov 6, while OCBC will follow on Nov 7.
    [SINGAPORE] Singapore’s three local banks are set to deliver flat or weaker third-quarter earnings, as lower benchmark rates further squeeze net interest margins (NIMs).

    Analysts said the focus this week will be on whether stronger wealth and trading income can cushion the slowdown in lending, amid lingering uncertainty from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

    Maybank Research analyst Thilan Wickramasinghe expects sequential earnings to remain “flat to negative” as sharper margin contraction outweighs gains from wealth management and trading.

