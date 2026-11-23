Growth, income and alternatives are combined in a single actively managed solution, bank says

[SINGAPORE] Retail investors now have access to DBS’ flagship fund strategy through its new DBS Chief Investment Office (CIO) Barbell Strategy Fund.

The bank is making its strategy – which was previously open to only wealth clients – available to a wider group of investors through its fund, which has raised more than S$200 million during its two-week initial offer period.

Following the initial offer, the fund remains open for subscription via the DBS digibank app. Retail investors can make an initial investment of S$1,000, with regular savings plans available from S$100 a month.

Chua Yi Wen, Singapore head of investment products at DBS’ consumer banking group, said: “As market volatility becomes the new norm, we hope to enable our customers to invest consistently with greater confidence as they grow their wealth.”

Combining growth, income and alternatives in a single actively managed solution, the multi-asset fund is designed to help customers grow their wealth over time with active management through market cycles, said DBS.

The fund is guided by the DBS CIO Barbell Strategy, which delivered a cumulative net return of 72.8 per cent (7.9 per cent annualised) from its inception in 2019 to end-October 2026, outperforming the 45 per cent (5.4 per cent annualised) return of a reference index comprising equal weights of global equities and global bonds.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

The fund seeks long-term capital growth through diversified exposure in multiple asset classes, combining three complementary return drivers: secular growth equities, diversified global fixed income, and alternatives such as gold and hedge funds.

This “barbell” portfolio construction allows investors to participate in long-term themes such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cloud computing and energy transition, while maintaining portfolio resilience through income-generating assets and diversifiers.

DBS chief investment officer Hou Wey Fook said the strategy gives investors “exposure to long-term change alongside income and diversification to withstand setbacks”.

He added: “Its relevance today lies in helping investors remain committed to long-term structural opportunities that may take years to realise, even as markets focus on the next few months.”

DBS said the fund is managed by its discretionary portfolio management team, and is actively allocated and rebalanced in line with the CIO’s house view and changing market conditions, “freeing customers from the need to monitor, select and rebalance each underlying investment themselves”.

The new fund marks the latest in DBS’ efforts over the years towards lowering barriers to investing, and widening access to wealth management solutions and expertise.