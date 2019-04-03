DBS overweight on China, US equities; sees S-Reits as attractive investment

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
EQUITY indices are unlikely to break out to new highs in the near term as the "tug of war" between bulls and bears in the market shows no signs of abating, said DBS Bank's chief investment officer (CIO), Hou Wey Fook.
Speaking at the DBS CIO insights Q2 media roundtable
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg