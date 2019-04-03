You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS overweight on China, US equities; sees S-Reits as attractive investment

But volatile market environment is likely to persist until a comprehensive US-China trade deal is reached, says bank CIO
Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

lwx_dbs_030419_58.jpg
"S-Reits have the highest dividend yields compared to global peers and will continue to offer an attractive opportunity to investors." - DBS Bank's chief investment officer (CIO), Hou Wey Fook.
PHOTO: DBS

Singapore

EQUITY indices are unlikely to break out to new highs in the near term as the "tug of war" between bulls and bears in the market shows no signs of abating, said DBS Bank's chief investment officer (CIO), Hou Wey Fook.

Speaking at the DBS CIO insights Q2 media roundtable

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
4 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

lwx_singrafflest_030419_5.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after three straight quarters of decline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening