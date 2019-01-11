DBS overweight on US equities for first quarter; sees high volatility for the year

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
A "TUG of war" between bulls and bears which will result in a high-volatility, non-trending environment beckons for financial markets in 2019, said DBS Bank's chief investment officer Hou Wey Fook.
He was addressing DBS Private Bank clients at its H1 2019 market outlook
