You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS PayLah! can soon be used at UnionPay QR code merchants in 24 countries

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 3:48 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

DBS PayLah! users will soon be able to use the mobile wallet at close to 10 million UnionPay QR code merchants in 24 countries, including Australia, China, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the US.

This comes on the back of a memorandum of understanding signed by DBS Bank and China’s UnionPay International that will enable more than one million DBS PayLah! users to use the e-wallet overseas for cross-border QR code payments.

Tan Su Shan, DBS group head of consumer banking and wealth management, noted that QR code payments are gaining popularity across Singapore, with DBS recording approximately 1.2 million QR code transactions in Singapore each month.

She said: “Our partnership with UnionPay International marks an exciting development for the future of e-payments in Singapore. Being able to pay internationally using DBS PayLah! QR codes brings us one step closer to our vision of providing a truly universal mobile wallet that can meet consumers’ everyday needs, even while they’re overseas.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This follows an earlier tie-up by electronic payments network Nets and UnionPay International announced in September this year, which allows Singapore consumers to use the NetsPay app to make payments at more than 7.5 million UnionPay QR code merchants globally. Nets, which is owned by Singapore’s major local banks, has also enhanced its app to allow fund transfers between NetsPay users via mobile numbers or QR code.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BP_elderly_261118_13.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Concerns about fraud keeping elderly away from digital payments: study

BT_20181126_ABTOP26_3626908.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months
5 The dearth of engineers
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGmanuf_261118_54.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing surprises on the upside with 4.3% growth in October

Golden Wall Centre.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs get a leg-up going digital with wholesale trade industry digital plan

Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening