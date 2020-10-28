You are here

DBS plans crypto exchange

Wed, Oct 28, 2020 - 4:51 PM
Unlike most digital exchanges, the DBS Digital Exchange will not hold any of the crypto assets.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

A digital currency exchange backed by Singapore's largest lender DBS is in the works, although the bank is still in the process of seeking regulatory approval.

A version of the DBS Digital Exchange's webpage - that was made public for a short while on Tuesday but later taken down - said...

