You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS, POSB to provide instant approvals for credit cards, credit line

Tue, Oct 02, 2018 - 1:54 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

dbsinstant.png
DBS Bank has launched a first-in-Singapore online application service that will allow it to provide new-to-bank and existing customers instant approval for DBS/POSB credit card applications, as well as enable customers to open a DBS Cashline immediately.
PHOTO: DBS

DBS Bank has launched an online application service that will allow it to provide new-to-bank and existing customers instant approval for DBS/POSB credit card applications, as well as enable customers to open a DBS Cashline immediately.

With the national platform MyInfo, banks can offer a straight-through application process to the 3.3 million SingPass holders in Singapore. Consumers do not need to provide physical documents. DBS said that it typically takes up to a week for new-to-bank customers to receive their credit card or gain access to Cashline.

To use this service, customers can submit an online application via DBS/POSB Internet banking or the bank’s websites, where they will be prompted to use MyInfo by logging in to their SingPass accounts. Upon consent, MyInfo will retrieve personal data from relevant government agencies to pre-populate relevant fields such as a customer’s name, address and Notice of Assessment.

Back-end operations such as know-your-customer processes are also automated, while meeting Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) compliance standards, DBS said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UOB said that it began integrating MyInfo into its digital application and approval processes for all savings and current accounts, as well as car loans, from July this year. It followed up using MyInfo for home loans in August, and for credit cards in September.

"We soft launched MyInfo for credit card applications last week and have already successfully processed applications," said a UOB spokeswoman. 

OCBC Bank said in June this year that it allowed customers to apply for its OCBC 360 Account instantly through the use of MyInfo. "Digital accounts opened have since grown threefold, and we have expanded our instant account opening service to all our core current and savings accounts including our FRANK, Bonus+ Savings, Monthly Savings and Statement Savings accounts," said Aditya Gupta, head of e-business Singapore, OCBC Bank.

"Our ambition is to have one in every two customers on-boarded digitally with zero human intervention, and we will be extending this service to a broader suite of our products, including credit cards and lending products, soon.”

Jeremy Soo, head of consumer banking group (Singapore) at DBS Bank, said: “Our focus here at DBS is to ensure customers can access our services with minimum fuss – MyInfo allows us to do this without compromising on quality, speed and accuracy."

He added that MyInfo adoption has been "rapidly increasing" since the service was introduced in March 2017, with one in four DBS/POSB customers using MyInfo for online application services when given the option.

"We expect this to increase with our latest credit card and DBS Cashline capabilities. We look forward to rolling out more services with MyInfo by the end of this year.”

Editor's Choice

as-cbd1009.jpg
Oct 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

New framework to take Singapore funds industry to new level

CS_housing_7747.jpg
Oct 2, 2018
Real Estate

Home prices flatten in Q3 as curbs arrest gains

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Oct 2, 2018
Consumer

Asia-Pac family offices outperform global average

Most Read

1 French transport group trains its sights on Singapore MRT, public bus services
2 Hyflux case cited to show benefits of new insolvency, restructuring law
3 GCB deals hit S$220m in third quarter
4 New framework to take Singapore funds industry to new level
5 Tencent to restructure as it faces tighter regulations
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

DoeO8AnXsAEiL0e (1).jpg
Oct 2, 2018
Startups

Facebook, IMDA's startup accelerator to kick off in February 2019 in Singapore

Faber Garden.jpg
Oct 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Oct 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singaporean oil trader gets 12 years in Chinese prison over tariff evasion

Oct 2, 2018
Startups

SMRT's mobilityX raises Series A round led by Toyota Tsusho; deal size undisclosed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening