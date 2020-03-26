You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS postpones AGM

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 1:08 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

AB_dbs_260320.jpg
DBS Group on Thursday said it would defer its annual general meeting (AGM) that was originally due on March 31.
PHOTO: ST FILE

DBS Group on Thursday said it would defer its annual general meeting (AGM) that was originally due on March 31.

This comes as the government has imposed stricter measures to enforce safe-distancing in social settings given the novel coronavirus outbreak. From 11:59pm on March 26, all events and mass gatherings must be deferred or cancelled, regardless of size.

The regulators had also said this week that legislative amendments are being proposed for Parliament sitting in April 2020 in relation to the conduct of meetings. This should include allowing listed companies the flexibility to hold meetings solely by virtual means.

With this, pre-registrations previously opened by DBS to watch the webcast and for physical attendance on March 31 have ceased.

"DBS will update shareholders of the new date for the AGM and the procedures for participation after the legislative amendments to facilitate the holding of the meeting have been passed, and the necessary arrangements have been put in place in order to implement the safe distancing measures imposed by the Ministry of Health."

SEE ALSO

Covid-19 aid: Banks should put moratoriums on table

Shareholders can refer to DBS’ website for updates on the AGM.

"DBS apologises to shareholders for the inconvenience and thanks them for their patience in these difficult times."

DBS' last general meeting was held on April 25, 2019 and saw a turnout of more than 1,000 shareholders.

In February, the Singapore Exchange Regulation had said that some listed firms here can have until June 30, 2020 - a two-month extension - to hold their AGMs and approve financial results.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 01:13 PM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT closes 11 Indonesia malls to curb coronavirus spread

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) will temporarily close 11 Indonesia malls as a precaution in light of the...

Mar 26, 2020 12:29 PM
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget will save jobs, support firms, help households: Heng Swee Keat

[SINGAPORE] The supplementary budget to be presented in Parliament on Thursday afternoon, March 26, is to be called...

Mar 26, 2020 12:18 PM
Government & Economy

Fake cures, risky rumours: coronavirus misinformation hits home

[HONG KONG] From being duped into taking poisonous "cures", to watching businesses crumble and avoiding life-saving...

Mar 26, 2020 12:02 PM
Government & Economy

US$2t rescue package passes US Senate, heads to House

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate passed the nation's largest-ever rescue package late Wednesday, a US$2 trillion lifeline...

Mar 26, 2020 11:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Small banks are struggling just as the world needs them most

[SEOUL] Policymakers trying to prevent credit markets from freezing up have a huge challenge on their hands with...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.