You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS provides A$212m sustainability-linked loan to Hong Kong's Link Reit

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 11:49 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

DBS Bank has provided a A$212 million (S$177.7 million) five-year sustainability-linked term loan to Hong Kong-listed Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Link Reit).

Loan proceeds will be used for general corporate funding purposes, including sustainability initiatives. The loan was taken in Australian dollars to match the currency of Link Reit's acquisition of 100 Market Street, an office tower in Sydney.

DBS has structured the loan to incorporate a reduced pricing structure with interest cost savings. This means the Reit will obtain interest savings if it maintains its listing on leading global sustainability indices.

Link also needs to achieve sustainability milestones based on its performance in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB).

The loan is the first by a Reit in Asia to be linked to GRESB performance, DBS noted in a Sunday announcement.

SEE ALSO

Mapletree Investments gets 200m euro sustainability-linked loan

It is also Link Reit's first sustainability-linked loan following the Reit's issuance of US$500 million green bonds in 2016 and HK$4 billion (S$751.8 million) convertible green bonds in 2019.

DBS shares were trading at S$17.02 as at 11.39am on Monday, down S$1.14 or 6.3 per cent on a cum-dividend basis. 

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 23, 2020 11:38 AM
Government & Economy

Echoes of Great Depression as Australian jobless queue for help

[SYDNEY] Jobless Australians flooded unemployment offices around the country Monday as Prime Minister Scott Morrison...

Mar 23, 2020 11:37 AM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks take further hit amid more lockdowns to fight Covid-19; STI down 7.4%

ASIAN shares slumped on Monday as more governments turned to lockdowns to combat the spread of Covid-19, which has...

Mar 23, 2020 11:31 AM
Consumer

China online retail giants Alibaba, JD emerge from coronavirus deadlock

[SHANGHAI] China's e-commerce sector is beginning to emerge from a months-long logistics ordeal brought on by the...

Mar 23, 2020 11:24 AM
Consumer

Beyond burgers: Asia puts twist on alternative meats

[SINGAPORE] From lab-grown "seafood" to dumplings made with tropical fruit instead of pork, rising demand for...

Mar 23, 2020 11:15 AM
Real Estate

Real estate billionaire Barrack says commercial mortgages on brink of collapse

[NEW YORK] Real estate billionaire Tom Barrack said the US commercial-mortgage market is on the brink of collapse...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.