DBS Q1 profit up 9% to record S$1.65b

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DBS Group Holdings posted a 9 per cent rise in Q1 earnings to a record S$1.65 billion on higher margin, strong trading income and a S$100 million write-back due to improved credit quality.
The first of the three local banks to report Q1 results, the stock jumped 3.6 per
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg