DBS Q3 profit down 2% at S$2.95 billion; beats expectations

Total income hits a new high of S$5.93 billion

[SINGAPORE] DBS ’ net profit for the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2025, fell 2 per cent to S$2.95 billion, compared with S$3.03 billion in the year-ago period.

This comes as total income reached a new high of S$5.93 billion, although net profit was lower due to the impact of the global minimum tax, it said on Thursday (Nov 6).

The earnings beat the S$2.79 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts.

The lender declared an ordinary dividend of S$0.60 per share and a capital return dividend of S$0.15 per share for the period.

This brings the quarter’s total dividend payout to S$0.75 per share, compared with the S$0.54 in the year-ago period.

For the commercial book, total income was up 1 per cent on the year at S$5.49 billion.

Net interest income for the segment fell 6 per cent to S$3.56 billion, as commercial book net interest margin (NIM) declined 43 basis points to 2.4 per cent.

Commercial book net fee and commission income was up 22 per cent at S$1.36 billion, with the increase broad-based and led by wealth management fees.

Commercial book other non-interest income rose 12 per cent to S$578 million, as treasury customers sales to wealth management and corporate customers grew 21 per cent to a new high.

Meanwhile, its markets trading income rose 33 per cent to S$439 million due mainly to higher equity derivative activity.

Overall, group NIM stood at 1.96 per cent for the quarter, from 2.11 per cent in the previous corresponding period.

The bank’s non-performing loans ratio was flat at 1 per cent.

DBS chief executive Tan Su Shan said: “As we enter the coming year, we will continue to navigate the pressures of declining interest rates with nimble balance sheet management and our ability to capture structural opportunities across wealth management and institutional banking.”

DBS shares closed flat at S$53.50 on Wednesday.