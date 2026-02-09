DBS Q4 profit down 10% at S$2.26 billion, misses forecasts; pays higher S$0.81 per share in dividends

It will be maintaining its capital return dividend in FY2026 and FY2027, barring unforeseen circumstances

For the full year, net profit is down 3% at S$10.93 billion. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] DBS’ net profit for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2025, fell 10 per cent to S$2.26 billion, compared with S$2.52 billion from the year-ago period.

Excluding the S$100 million set aside for corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments, net profit would have been S$2.36 billion.

In the quarter, stronger fee income and treasury customer sales were more than offset by rate headwinds, higher tax expenses and the absence of non-recurring gains recorded the year before, the bank said on Monday (Feb 9).

The earnings missed the S$2.59 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts.

The lender declared an ordinary dividend of S$0.66 per share and a capital return dividend of S$0.15 per share for the period.

This brings the quarter’s total dividend payout to S$0.81 per share, compared with S$0.60 per share in the year-ago period.

DBS said it plans to continue paying its capital return dividend of S$0.15 per share per quarter for financial years 2026 and 2027, barring unforeseen circumstances.

For the commercial book, total income was down 3 per cent at S$5.18 billion.

Net interest income for the segment fell 6 per cent to S$3.59 billion, due to lower net interest margin.

Commercial book net fee and commission income rose 14 per cent to S$1.1 billion, led by higher wealth management. Investment banking and loan-related fees were also higher.

Commercial book other non-interest income fell 11 per cent to S$486 million, as a 13 per cent increase in treasury customer sales was offset by lower other income, which had included non-recurring gains the year prior.

Meanwhile, its markets trading income fell 3 per cent to S$154 million.

Overall, group net interest margin stood at 1.93 per cent for the quarter, down from 2.15 per cent in the previous corresponding period.

The bank’s non-performing loans ratio was 1 per cent, down from 1.1 per cent previously.

This was notwithstanding the “prudent downgrade of a previously watch-listed real estate exposure”, the bank noted. Specific allowances for Q4 rose to 36 basis points (bps) of loans, from 20 bps the same period a year earlier.

This brings full-year specific allowances to 19 bps of loans, from 13 bps the year before, amid a partial offset by a release of general allowances.

DBS chief executive Tan Su Shan noted that the bank is comfortable with its exposures, with “sufficient” general provision reserves.

She said: “While rate pressures and geopolitical tensions are expected to persist, the quality of our franchise and strong balance sheet provide a solid foundation for the year ahead.”

For the full year, net profit fell 3 per cent to S$10.93 billion, reflecting higher tax expenses from the consequential implementation of the 15 per cent global minimum tax.

Excluding the S$100 million in CSR commitments, full-year net profit would have been S$11.03 billion, missing the S$11.27 billion consensus estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 15 analysts.

For 2026, Tan expects net profit to be slightly below 2025 levels, and total income around 2025 levels.

Group net interest income would likely be slightly below 2025 levels amid further rate cuts and a strong Singapore dollar, mitigated by deposit growth.

Meanwhile, the commercial book non-interest income growth will likely be in the high single digits, with mid-teens growth in wealth management.

DBS shares closed 0.6 per cent or S$0.36 lower at S$59.30 on Friday.