DBS rolls out agentic AI to 350,000 corporate clients

This is part of the bank’s wider push to expand AI capabilities for its retail and corporate customers

In the first six months of 2026, DBS’ corporate virtual assistant, DBS Joy, handled 22% more chats. The number of active users rose by 61%. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] DBS on Tuesday (Jul 28) rolled out an agentic artificial intelligence assistant to 350,000 of its corporate clients in Singapore, marking the latest expansion of the bank’s AI capabilities for more than 10 million retail and corporate customers.

Through DBS’ agentic AI assistant, DBS Joy, corporate clients – including small and medium sized enterprises – are able to retrieve and analyse account and transaction information within conversations, eliminating the need for users to manually search for transaction details across the platform.

The bank said in a statement: “With its new agentic capabilities, (DBS Joy) can now understand and fulfil requests on behalf of customers within the same conversation.”

DBS will deepen the virtual assistant’s capabilities and knowledge of the banking solutions and programmes available to better assist SMEs.

The corporate agentic AI capabilities will be extended to another 100,000 users in Hong Kong in September, and then progressively rolled out to other key markets, the lender said.

Launched in 2018 and revamped with generative AI capabilities in 2025, DBS Joy has provided its corporate customers assistance with banking tasks.

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In the first six months of 2026, the AI assistant saw an uptick of 22 per cent in the number of chats. The number of active users went up by 61 per cent.

This contributed to a 7 per cent reduction in calls or e-mail to customer service, said DBS.

Derrick Goh, group chief operating officer of DBS, said the bank is “taking the next leap forward” by incorporating AI to help customers carry out their tasks.

“This is especially significant in corporate banking, where ,digital assistants remain uncommon and agentic capabilities even more so.”

AI for retail customers

Beyond corporate customers, the lender is also expanding on its agentic AI features to its retail customers.

DBS digibot, the group’s retail virtual assistant, is now using generative AI to help such customers with, for example, card-related queries, refunds, fee waivers and remittances.

In the first half of the year, the chatbot resolved nine in 10 queries digitally.

In August 2026, DBS digibot will be integrated into DBS’ digiWealth, the group’s wealth management platform, for mass-market and emerging-affluent customers, noted the group.

“This is part of the bank’s broader efforts to better address wealth-related queries and empower customers to make informed decisions about their investments,” it said.

More agentic AI features – such as checking card usage, tabulating card reward points, requesting for fee waivers as well as blocking or replacing cards – will be incorporated into the DBS digibot in the fourth quarter.

Through these initiatives, DBS expects both DBS digibot and DBS Joy to handle more than a million chats monthly, with a total reach of 10 million customers.

These initiatives build on DBS’ push to incorporate AI into its operations.

In 2025, DBS generated S$1 billion in economic value through the use of AI, a one-third increase from that generated in 2024.