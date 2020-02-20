You are here
DBS says it will provide abridged financial disclosures in place of QR
DBS Group said on Thursday that it will provide abridged financial disclosures for the bank's first- and third-quarter performance to shareholders, following the Singapore Exchange's removal of mandatory quarterly reporting.
These trading updates will supplement the half-year and full-year reports, which will continue in existing form, DBS said.
"The trading updates - which will comprise the profit and loss account, key balance sheet items and financial ratios, as well as business commentary - will enable investors to assess DBS Group's ongoing performance between the fuller half-yearly reports," it said.
DBS will also continue with its practice of making quarterly dividend payments.
The trading update for the first quarter of 2020 is scheduled for Apr 30.