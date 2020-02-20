You are here

DBS says it will provide abridged financial disclosures in place of QR

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 7:39 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

DBS Group said on Thursday that it will provide abridged financial disclosures for the bank's first- and third-quarter performance to shareholders, following the Singapore Exchange's removal of mandatory quarterly reporting.

These trading updates will supplement the half-year and full-year reports, which will continue in existing form, DBS said.

"The trading updates - which will comprise the profit and loss account, key balance sheet items and financial ratios, as well as business commentary - will enable investors to assess DBS Group's ongoing performance between the fuller half-yearly reports," it said.

DBS will also continue with its practice of making quarterly dividend payments.

The trading update for the first quarter of 2020 is scheduled for Apr 30.

