The Business Times
business-time-50

DBS sees wealthy European, US clients more interested in Asia

DBS and local rivals drew a combined S$77 billion in net new wealth money last year

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Apr 15, 2026 · 11:46 AM
    • The rich from Europe and US are seeking to invest in businesses while some are looking for a secondary family office in Asia, said DBS' Joseph Poon.
    • The rich from Europe and US are seeking to invest in businesses while some are looking for a secondary family office in Asia, said DBS' Joseph Poon. PHOTO: VERNON LEOW

    DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

    WEALTHY clients in Europe and the US are hunting for investment and wealth management options in Asia to shield their portfolios from volatility that’s here to stay, according to DBS’ head of private bank. 

    The rich from these regions are seeking to invest in businesses while some are looking for a secondary family office in Asia, said Joseph Poon at the Financial Times’ wealth management conference in Singapore.

    There’s a “a much stronger sense of caution all round” given the rocky geopolitical climate, rising energy costs and increasingly interconnected capital flows, he said.

    Singapore’s biggest lender has leaned on its wealth management business to bolster growth as loan margins narrow.

    DBS and local rivals drew a combined S$77 billion in net new wealth money last year from rich clients. This pull may have intensified with the outbreak of the US-Iran war this year. The conflict has rattled global markets and prompted wealthy families across Asia to reassess where they park their money as they seek safe havens.

    Volatility is “now a feature, not a bug,” said Poon, who previously worked at UBS Group AG and Julius Baer Group. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    DBSFamily offices

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Lim's pay package includes about S$3.6 million as salary and around S$3.9 million as bonus, indicates the company's annual report.

    Genting Singapore’s Lim Kok Thay receives S$7.5 million pay package for FY2025

    US President Donald Trump (left) with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Busan last October.

    China pips the US if Asean is forced to choose, but analysts warn against reading it like a sports result

    The Jurong Rock Caverns, which was opened in 2014, are part of how the Government plans ahead for Singapore’s future, said Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing.

    Singapore has experience to explore more underground spaces for fuel reserves: Tan See Leng

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore tightens monetary policy on Tuesday and raised its inflation forecasts.

    Defensive S-Reits emerge as analysts’ top picks amid macro jitters

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More