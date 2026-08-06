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DBS shares close 2.1% up after hitting all-time high on Q2 earnings

Bank’s profit is up 9% at record S$3.08 billion, driving its shares as high as S$75.80

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Thu, Aug 6, 2026 · 09:36 AM
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    • The lender has declared a total dividend of S$0.81 per share for Q2, comprising an ordinary dividend of S$0.66 and a capital return dividend of S$0.15.
    • The lender has declared a total dividend of S$0.81 per share for Q2, comprising an ordinary dividend of S$0.66 and a capital return dividend of S$0.15. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of DBS on Thursday (Aug 6) rose as much as 3.1 per cent on Thursday, touching an all-time high of S$75.80, after the release of its positive second-quarter earnings.

    The counter pared some of the gains to close about 2.1 per cent up at S$75.08, with about 7.5 million securities valued at S$566.4 million transacted.

    DBS posted its Q2 earnings before market open, with the bank recording a net profit for the three months ended Jun 30 of S$3.08 billion, up 9 per cent from the S$2.82 billion in the same year-ago period.

    It beat the S$2.88 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts.

    The lender also declared a total dividend of S$0.81 per share for the quarter, comprising an ordinary dividend of S$0.66 and a capital return dividend of S$0.15, up from S$0.75 per share in the year-ago period, reported The Business Times.

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