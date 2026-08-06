DBS shares up by over 2% after Q2 earnings release
The bank’s net profit rises 9% to record S$3.08 billion, from the S$2.82 billion in the same year-ago period
- The lender declared a total dividend of S$0.81 per share for Q2, comprising an ordinary dividend of S$0.66 and a capital return dividend of S$0.15. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Shares of DBS on Thursday (Aug 6) were up by over 2 per cent following the release of its positive Q2 earnings.
The counter rose to S$74.90 by 9.03 am, up about 1.8 per cent, after opening at S$73.85.
It later eased to S$74.68 by 9.11 am, still trading 1.5 per cent or S$1.13 higher, before resuming further gains to hit S$74.96, up 1.9 per cent.
The shares reached S$75.09 at 9.41 am, up 2.1 per cent or S$1.54, after about 2.2 million securities valued at S$161.9 million were transacted.
DBS posted its Q2 earnings before market open, with the bank recording a net profit for the three months ended Jun 30 of S$3.08 billion, up 9 per cent from the S$2.82 billion in the same year-ago period.
It beat the S$2.88 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts.
Asean Intelligence
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The lender also declared a total dividend of S$0.81 per share for the quarter, comprising an ordinary dividend of S$0.66 and a capital return dividend of S$0.15, up from S$0.75 per share in the year-ago period, reported The Business Times.
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