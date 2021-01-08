You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
BROKERS' TAKE

DBS starts coverage on ARA H-Trust with 'buy' call on vaccine, earnings optimism

Research team sets target price of US$0.69, implying an upside of over 50%; it believes worst is over for group
Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BT_20210108_VTARAHT8_4398210.jpg
The DBS analysts say ARA H-Trust is positioned mainly in the select-service hotel subsector, which has strong growth potential.
PHOTO: ARA US HOSPITALITY TRUST

Singapore

DBS Group Research on Thursday initiated coverage on ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) with "buy" and a target price of US$0.69, implying an upside of over 50 per cent.

Stapled securities of ARA H-Trust closed 6.2 per cent or US$0.03 higher at US$0.515 on Thursday.

With the progressive rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the US, the research team believes that the worst is over for ARA H-Trust and investors are not pricing in its ability to double its earnings over the next two years as travel normalises.

DBS analysts Geraldine Wong and Derek Tan said the stapled group is positioned mainly in the select-service hotel subsector, which has strong growth potential.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The select-service subsector has been proven historically to have more operational efficiency and flexibility, compared to full-service branded hotels, they noted.

"This means ARA H-Trust has the ability to maintain profitability at lower room rates while peers are likely to remain in the red in the current nascent recovery period," the research team said.

The trust's potential to generate normalised yields of more than 15 per cent from fiscal 2023 as earnings recover is attractive, the analysts said.

They project a multi-year growth trend for revenue per available room (RevPAR) and a four-year normalisation period, delivering fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 yields of 5.9 per cent and 12.8 per cent respectively.

"A swing towards pre-Covid-19 RevPARs in the medium term implies ARA H-Trust can offer dividend yields at close to 15 per cent, one of the highest among peers," Ms Wong and Mr Tan added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case

[SINGAPORE] Crowne Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Friday (Jan 8) after a second unlinked...

Jan 8, 2021 12:02 AM
Real Estate

US mortgage rates hit another record low

[NEW YORK] Mortgage rates in the US started 2021 by setting another record low.

Jan 7, 2021 11:57 PM
Consumer

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

[CALIFORNIA] Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com's top boss Jeff Bezos to become...

Jan 7, 2021 11:44 PM
Consumer

Bayer partners CureVac on Covid vaccine effort

[BERLIN] Bayer is partnering with CureVac to seek international approval for the German biotech company's...

Jan 7, 2021 11:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Fitch sees Qatar banks benefiting from Saudi Arabia fund inflows

[DOHA] Saudi Arabian clients are expected to start shifting some of their funds back to Qatar after four Arab states...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Viking Offshore's S$4m share placement plan falls through

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for