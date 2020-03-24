You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS suspends in-person registrations for AGM amid virus outbreak

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 2:26 PM
UPDATED Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 10:03 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sgKellyNgBT

DBS will suspend registrations for in-person attendance at its annual general meeting (AGM) next week, after the government laid down stricter measures on Tuesday to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, which include deferring or cancelling all events and mass gatherings, regardless of size.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 2pm on March 31. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the bank had announced that it will accommodate up to 249 pre-registered physical attendees - in line with the health ministry's earlier stipulation to suspend events and gatherings with 250 or more participants - while putting in place measures to limit contact among these attendees and providing a live webcast option. These plans were waylaid, following the new slew of safe distancing measures announced late Tuesday evening.

In response to queries, a DBS spokesperson said: "With the Ministry of Health’s stricter measures announced in the evening of 24 March, we are re-assessing our AGM plans. We are suspending registrations for in-person attendance, but will continue to accept registrations for the live webcast option at the following website until further notice."

The bank plans to update its shareholders on revised meetings plans by Thursday.

SEE ALSO

MOM introduces further measures to help companies cope with Covid-19

DBS's last general meeting was held on April 25, and saw a turnout of over 1,000 shareholders.

In the interest of public health and well-being of respective shareholders, the Singapore Exchange Regulation had urged companies to adopt digital tools to conduct their AGMs amid the epidemic. Last month, the regulatory body had also announced that some listed firms here can have up till June 30, 2020 - a two-month extension - to hold their AGMs and approve financial results.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 09:56 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street jumps on hopes of US$2t stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street jumped at the open on Tuesday as signs that Washington was nearing a deal on a US$2 trillion...

Mar 24, 2020 08:59 PM
Government & Economy

MOM introduces further measures to help companies cope with Covid-19

THE Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Tuesday a series of new measures to help cushion the impact of the Covid...

Mar 24, 2020 08:32 PM
Government & Economy

Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021

[ATHENS] The International Olympic Committee and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have concluded the Tokyo 2020...

UPDATED 41 min ago
Mar 24, 2020 08:12 PM
Garage

Hmlet co-founder Zenos Schmickrath leaves company

THE co-founder of Singapore-based co-living operator Hmlet, Zenos Schmickrath, has left the startup to begin his "...

Mar 24, 2020 08:04 PM
Government & Economy

49 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, of which 32 are from overseas

[SINGAPORE] The Republic has confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (March 24), as students and workers...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.