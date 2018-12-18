DBS takes 9.9% stake in Halcyon Agri's rubber trading platform

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RUBBER producer Halcyon Agri Corporation said on Monday that it has set up a digital marketplace for the trading of sustainably processed natural rubber, with DBS Bank taking a 9.9 per cent stake in this platform for US$1 million.
The HeveaConnect digital marketplace is
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg