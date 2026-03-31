DBS’ Tan Su Shan flags second-order risks from Middle East conflict despite limited exposure

The bank sees limited direct exposure, but warns inflation, supply chains and small businesses could be hit if tensions persist

More than 10 shareholders posed questions to DBS’ board at the in-person AGM. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] DBS has “very limited” direct exposure to the Middle East, but a prolonged conflict that keeps oil prices at or above US$100 per barrel could trigger broader second-order risks, chief executive officer Tan Su Shan said on Tuesday (Mar 31).

“We’ve done a lot of stress tests with our business heads; in terms of first order impact – very little, because our core market is Asia, (and) our exposure to the Middle East is very, very limited,” said Tan.

“Having said that, the second order impact – which is around inflation, around consumer slowdown, around supply chains – that can cause problems,” she added.