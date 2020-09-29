DBS to merge its Lifestyle app into PayLah! app

DBS will integrate its rewards app, DBS Lifestyle, into the DBS PayLah! app over the next few months, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

This will let over 3.3 million DBS and POSB cardholders access personalised deals and conduct everyday transactions on a single app, it said. Such transactions include checking spend history, and redeeming rewards and/or rebates across customers' DBS and POSB debit and credit cards, and DBS PayLah! accounts.

The move will also give customers easy access to consolidated deals via DBS PayLah!, the bank said. It said over 500 merchants - including Lazada, Shopee, foodpanda, Redmart, Chope, Agoda and Jewel Changi Airport - will benefit from the apps' integration, with more opportunities to provide exclusive deals to a larger customer base.

Following the integration of the apps, cardholders can expect to receive personalised nudges and contextualised offers on the DBS PayLah! platform. These will be further extended "across an expanded universe of merchants", DBS said.

It added that customers can continue to use the services available on DBS PayLah!, such as ride hailing, ticket booking, food delivery and bill payment.

DBS Bank head of payments and platforms Anthony Seow said that the integration aims to simplify and give customers more freedom in their rewards and rebate redemption choices.

The bank added that it continues to see high adoption and usage of its digital banking services since the onset of Covid-19. DBS PayLah! customers made 2.3 million more transactions in Q1 this year compared to the year-ago period, with the total value of transactions up 40 per cent, it added.

DBS shares were trading at S$20.24 as at 9.53am, up S$0.02 or 0.1 per cent after the announcement.