You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS to merge its Lifestyle app into PayLah! app

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 10:13 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

DBS will integrate its rewards app, DBS Lifestyle, into the DBS PayLah! app over the next few months, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

This will let over 3.3 million DBS and POSB cardholders access personalised deals and conduct everyday transactions on a single app, it said. Such transactions include checking spend history, and redeeming rewards and/or rebates across customers' DBS and POSB debit and credit cards, and DBS PayLah! accounts.

The move will also give customers easy access to consolidated deals via DBS PayLah!, the bank said. It said over 500 merchants - including Lazada, Shopee, foodpanda, Redmart, Chope, Agoda and Jewel Changi Airport - will benefit from the apps' integration, with more opportunities to provide exclusive deals to a larger customer base.

Following the integration of the apps, cardholders can expect to receive personalised nudges and contextualised offers on the DBS PayLah! platform. These will be further extended "across an expanded universe of merchants", DBS said.

It added that customers can continue to use the services available on DBS PayLah!, such as ride hailing, ticket booking, food delivery and bill payment.

SEE ALSO

Olam obtains S$200m Sora-pegged club loan from DBS, ICBC Singapore

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

DBS Bank head of payments and platforms Anthony Seow said that the integration aims to simplify and give customers more freedom in their rewards and rebate redemption choices.

The bank added that it continues to see high adoption and usage of its digital banking services since the onset of Covid-19. DBS PayLah! customers made 2.3 million more transactions in Q1 this year compared to the year-ago period, with the total value of transactions up 40 per cent, it added.

DBS shares were trading at S$20.24 as at 9.53am, up S$0.02 or 0.1 per cent after the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 10:08 AM
Government & Economy

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

TEMASEK Financial (I) Limited (TFin-I), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, intends to launch a three-...

Sep 29, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.5%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street had closed sharply higher overnight.

Sep 29, 2020 09:27 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares inch up on Tuesday morning

MALAYSIA share prices opened stronger on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.6...

Sep 29, 2020 09:19 AM
Companies & Markets

USP says Indonesia unit's employee misappropriated up to S$20,000

THE employment of an errant staff at USP Group's Indonesian subsidiary has been terminated, after the individual was...

Sep 29, 2020 09:11 AM
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev announces new management line up to realise growth objectives

THE executive committee of Thai Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev) has approved the appointment of five senior management...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

One-year-old among six imported Covid-19 cases from India, France and the Philippines

FAs braced for CPFIS fee caps, may be spurred to sell higher cost funds

Goh Cheng Liang family buys Thye Hong's Garlick Ave GCB

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.