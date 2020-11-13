DBS to offer 24/7, self-service banking in at least a third of its branches soon

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S largest bank DBS will overhaul at least a third of its branch network over the next 12 to 18 months to offer self-service banking round-the-clock.
DBS, which currently has 64 branches in its Singapore network, kick-started this "phygital" concept last month...
