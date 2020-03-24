You are here

DBS to provide webcast of AGM amid virus outbreak

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 2:26 PM
Tue, Mar 24, 2020
DBS will provide a live telecast of its annual general meeting (AGM) next Tuesday, amid concerns around large group meetings during the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the bank announced on Tuesday. This move follows the Ministry of Health's suspension of events and gatherings with 250 or more attendees, which came into effect last week and is expected to last till June 30.

DBS's meeting, to be held at 2pm on March 31, is believed to be the first AGM held here since the recent coronavirus outbreak to offer a webcast option. "Shareholders are strongly encouraged to use this option," said the bank in its announcement to the media.

However, shareholders watching the webcast of the proceedings online and wish to vote have to appoint someone physically present at the AGM as their proxy, as the bank’s constitution currently does not allow for online voting. Proxy forms must be submitted in advance.

All shareholders who wish to be physically present at the meeting will have to register prior to the event, but the bank "strongly encourages" shareholders who have no intention to ask questions in person to tune in virtually. Registration will be granted on a "first come first served" basis, said the bank in an announcement on Tuesday.

To reduce contact among physical attendees, the bank will do away with gift vouchers, food and beverages this year - with the exception of bottled water. Instead, the amount budgeted for these items will be donated to healthcare workers. 

China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan

Seats in the meeting venue will be placed at least a metre apart from one another, and may be assigned, to facilitate contact tracing. The organisers will also implement a queue management system, temperature screening and require attendees to submit health and travel declaration forms. All registered attendees must bring along their identification cards/passports and a copy of the email confirming their registration, to be granted a spot at the physical event. Those exhibiting flu-like symptoms, or nursing a fever, will be turned away.

DBS also urged shareholders to check its website for updates on the meeting. "Due to the constantly evolving Covid-19 situation in Singapore, we may be required to change our AGM arrangements at short notice," it said.

The bank's last general meeting was held on April 25, and saw a turnout of over 1,000 shareholders. 

In the interest of public health and well-being of respective shareholders, the Singapore Exchange Regulation had urged companies to adopt digital tools to conduct their AGMs amid the epidemic. Last month, the regulatory body had also announced that some listed firms here can have up till June 30, 2020 - a two-month extension - to hold their AGMs and approve financial results.

