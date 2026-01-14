DBS unlocks S$1 billion in AI value in 2025

But as Singapore’s lenders seek to ride the wave, agentic artificial intelligence’s rise poses challenges for local banking talent

The S$1 billion in economic value by DBS was derived by comparing outcomes between customers offered AI-driven solutions and a control group. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] DBS notched up a one-third increase in economic value from its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives to hit a record S$1 billion in 2025, according to the bank’s chief data and transformation officer Nimish Panchmatia.

DBS has “achieved significant progress” in such initiatives, he told The Business Times.

The 2025 figure is a jump from the S$750 million in economic value delivered in 2024, and underscores a broader trend across the three local banks – DBS , OCBC and UOB – for AI to play a crucial role in Singapore’s financial sector.