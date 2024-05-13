DBS, UOB, OCBC’s Q1 outperformance lifts optimism for 2024 profits
The three local banks also post strong fee income for the quarter, boosted by their wealth management segments
THE chief executives of the three local banks – DBS, UOB and OCBC – were noticeably more optimistic at their respective earnings briefings for the first quarter ended March, after the lenders posted better-than-expected results.
While market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties remain, the banks’ Q1 performance lifted their outlook for the rest of 2024. Higher-for-longer interest rates also contributed to the optimism about net interest incomes.
DBS’ Q1 net profit rose 15 per cent to S$2.95 billion, beating the S$2.5 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts. UOB’s earnings dipped 1.6 per cent to S$1.49 billion, but was ahead of the mean estimate of S$1.43 billion from three analysts polled by LSEG. OCBC’s net gain rose 5 per cent to a quarterly high of S$1.98 billion, surpassing the S$1.85 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of three analysts.
