DBS upgrades Koufu to 'buy' on expected rise in food court footfall

Singapore
DBS Group Research, in a note on Monday, upgraded its rating on Koufu Group to "buy" from "hold" and raised its target price to 75 Singapore cents from 68 cents amid expectations of higher footfall at its food courts, as dining in becomes permitted once more during the upcoming...
