DBS wants to be ‘Asian bank for Asians’ rather than global bank: CEO Tan Su Shan
The company has ‘come a long way’ in growing its wealth-management business, she adds
- DBS CEO Tan Su Shan wants the bank to be front and centre of growth in Asian capital markets, but acknowledges that US capital markets are difficult to beat. PHOTO: SINGAPORE PRESS CLUB
[SINGAPORE] DBS, South-east Asia’s largest bank, will pursue growth within Asia rather than seek to become a global bank, with chief executive Tan Su Shan identifying wealth management, capital markets and trade as regional bright spots.
Asia “has a strong hand”, with growing capital markets, fast wealth creation, increasing trade, diversified demographics and strong artificial intelligence adoption, she said.
“We’re not a global bank, and I don’t think you’ll see us becoming a global bank like a Citi or HSBC – we want to be an Asian bank for Asians,” she noted on Friday (Sep 11), at a fireside chat organised by the Singapore Press Club.