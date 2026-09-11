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DBS wants to be ‘Asian bank for Asians’ rather than global bank: CEO Tan Su Shan

The company has ‘come a long way’ in growing its wealth-management business, she adds

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Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Fri, Sep 11, 2026 · 09:17 PM
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    • DBS CEO Tan Su Shan wants the bank to be front and centre of growth in Asian capital markets, but acknowledges that US capital markets are difficult to beat.
    • DBS CEO Tan Su Shan wants the bank to be front and centre of growth in Asian capital markets, but acknowledges that US capital markets are difficult to beat. PHOTO: SINGAPORE PRESS CLUB

    [SINGAPORE] DBS, South-east Asia’s largest bank, will pursue growth within Asia rather than seek to become a global bank, with chief executive Tan Su Shan identifying wealth management, capital markets and trade as regional bright spots.

    Asia “has a strong hand”, with growing capital markets, fast wealth creation, increasing trade, diversified demographics and strong artificial intelligence adoption, she said.

    “We’re not a global bank, and I don’t think you’ll see us becoming a global bank like a Citi or HSBC – we want to be an Asian bank for Asians,” she noted on Friday (Sep 11), at a fireside chat organised by the Singapore Press Club.

    Tan Su ShanDBSWealth managementAsean

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