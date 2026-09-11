DBS wants to be ‘Asian bank for Asians’ rather than global bank: CEO Tan Su Shan

The company has ‘come a long way’ in growing its wealth-management business, she adds

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan wants the bank to be front and centre of growth in Asian capital markets, but acknowledges that US capital markets are difficult to beat. PHOTO: SINGAPORE PRESS CLUB

[SINGAPORE] DBS, South-east Asia’s largest bank, will pursue growth within Asia rather than seek to become a global bank, with chief executive Tan Su Shan identifying wealth management, capital markets and trade as regional bright spots.

Asia “has a strong hand”, with growing capital markets, fast wealth creation, increasing trade, diversified demographics and strong artificial intelligence adoption, she said.

“We’re not a global bank, and I don’t think you’ll see us becoming a global bank like a Citi or HSBC – we want to be an Asian bank for Asians,” she noted on Friday (Sep 11), at a fireside chat organised by the Singapore Press Club.