You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS

DBS wins bankruptcy bid on Nelson Loh in relation to S$14m loan

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 4:56 PM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

FAILED businessman Nelson Loh was adjudged a bankrupt by the Singapore High Court last month, after DBS Bank commenced bankruptcy proceedings against him in relation to some S$14.2 million in outstanding debts, court documents revealed.

Another creditor, Citibank NA, which filed a notice...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 04:50 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend losses

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed lower on Wednesday, as major heavyweight names slid, with investors awaiting the...

Jan 27, 2021 04:40 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks narrowly mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were narrowly mixed at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark...

Jan 27, 2021 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower with eye on US

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday in the red, extending the previous day's steep losses, as investors...

Jan 27, 2021 04:21 PM
Energy & Commodities

LG Chem swings to Q4 profit on car battery demand but misses forecast

[SEOUL] South Korea's LG Chem reported a profitable fourth quarter on Wednesday on demand for its car batteries but...

Jan 27, 2021 04:16 PM
Technology

UK mobile networks Vodafone, O2 and Three tackle rural coverage

[LONDON] British mobile networks Vodafone , O2 and Three are teaming up to build and share 222 mobile masts to boost...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Goldman sees US$200b opening from European tech unicorns

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

TikTok owner Bytedance's sales doubled to US$35b despite US ban

7-Eleven kicks off mega bond sale to help finance Speedway purchase

Hong Kong turns to 'ambush lockdowns' to fight virus

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for