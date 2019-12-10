You are here

Deadline to register for shares in new Noble extended till March 19

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 8:52 AM
Investors still holding on to shares of the formerly Singapore Exchange-listed Noble Group, or "Old Noble", are getting a three-month extension till March 19, 2020 to register with the appointed trustee to receive their shares in the new unlisted entity Noble Group Holdings (Noble Holdings).
The original date for shareholders of Old Noble to register with trustee, Lucid Issuer Services, was Dec 19, 2019. 

The restructuring of Old Noble became effective on Dec 20, 2018. As part of the restructuring, all the assets and business of Old Noble were transferred to Noble Holdings. 

Under the terms of the restructuring, shareholders of Old Noble are entitled to receive one share in Noble Holdings for every 10 shares held in Old Noble. Fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. 

These entitlements require action by shareholders to register via www.lucid-is.com/nghlregistration.

To receive their allocation, Old Noble shareholders will need to register with Lucid online, and will subsequently be prompted to set up an account with Fluyd, a sister company of Lucid. After KYC (know your customer) checks, the share transfer will be conducted. 

The shares will only be issued in electronic form and held via investors' Fluyd accounts. There will be no public market or publicly-quoted prices for the shares.

