You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Debao independent auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on FY2018 statements

Mon, Oct 14, 2019 - 9:55 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

DEBAO Property Development said on Monday that its independent auditor has issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group's financial statements for the 2018 financial year.

The independent auditor, Nexia TS Public Accounting Corporation, gave a number of reasons why it had difficulties auditing Debao.

It said it could not find confirmations in respect of bank and loan balances amounting to 4.1 million yuan (S$794,000).

As well, the default risk for a certain other receivables amounting to RM43.5 million (S$14.2 million) has "increased significantly since initial recognition", Nexia opined, but Debao's management has determined that there was no increase in credit risk and has assessed the amount to be recoverable. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the end of 2018, Debao also included land costs pertaining to Elite Starhill of RM173 million in the development properties of the group, brought forward from the previous financial year. But Nexia was unable to verify appropriate source documents or perform any other alternative audit procedures to satisfy itself that the carrying amount of the land costs is fairly stated, it said.

In April 2019, Elite Starhill was issued a warning letter by the local authorities stating that they did not comply with certain construction regulations. Since the date of the warning letter, the construction of the development property has come to a halt, Nexia said.

Among other things, Nexia also noted that Debao's preceding auditor had also issued a disclaimer of opinion in November 2018 after Debao's chief executive was found by a Chinese Court to be guilty of an act of bribery, though these developments were not disclosed to the preceding auditor despite specific enquiries with management on the status of the investigation during the course of the audit. 

Debao is also loss-making and "highly dependent on borrowings", Nexia said, having obtained loans from individuals and other non-financial institutions to support its operating cash flow requirements with annual interest rates ranging from 18 to 38 per cent.

But the board of directors believes the group should still be considered as a going concern, despite the existence of material uncertainties, Nexia said.

Companies & Markets

Jackspeed Corp H1 net profit dips 4.6% to S$3.2m

Stephen Riady’s son to become deputy CEO of OUE

Keppel Infrastructure Trust declares Q3 DPU of 0.93 S cent

Lian Beng Q1 net profit up 21.3% on associates' profits

Tuan Sing's Superluck to issue senior secured 3-year 2.8% notes

Auditor flags going concern uncertainty on Capital World's leverage

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly