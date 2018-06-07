You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Del Monte Pacific delays IPO of Philippine unit

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 8:18 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

m1322879.jpg
Del Monte Pacific on Thursday said it would delay the initial public offering (IPO) of its Philippine unit, citing volatile market conditions.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

DEL Monte Pacific on Thursday said it would delay the initial public offering (IPO) of its Philippine unit, citing volatile market conditions. 

It said in February that it would offer about 559.5 million shares, representing 20 per cent of Del Monte Philippines Inc's (DMPI) current number of ordinary shares. The estimated maximum offering price will be 29.88 pesos per DMPI share.

"The company had secured the necessary approvals from the Securities Exchange Commission, the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc and the company’s shareholders at a meeting held on June 1, 2018," Del Monte Pacific said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"However, market conditions continue to be volatile and the company has been advised by its bankers and advisers that it would be in the best interest of the company and DMPI to defer the offering until such time when market conditions improve."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

DMPI produces and sells food and beverage products in the Philippines under the Del Monte brand, and exports these products under the S&W brand and private label. Two-thirds of its revenue come from the Philippines, while one-third comes from exports.

DMPL said that the proceeds will allow it to prepay some loans, allowing the group to deleverage and strengthen its balance sheet. Such prepayment is allowed under the current loan facility agreement without any fee or penalty.

The proposed public offering will also result in a one-time gain of about US$304 million for the group, assuming that DMPI raises net maximum proceeds of US$314 million.

As at Oct 31 last year, the net book value of 20 per cent of DMPI is S$93.9 million.

Companies & Markets

120 firefighters tackle blaze at Mandarin Oriental hotel in London; no casualties

Singapore's new breed of farmer in Weekend magazine

Co-working spaces to help EDB match talent, attract foreign firms

Bold 'open banking' concept prompts bigger questions on transparency

ComfortDelGro taxi bookings up 9% y-o-y in May after Uber's exit

TTJ profit up 27% at S$3m in Q3, revenue jumps 71%

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_LIPROPERTY74PTH_3463631.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Real Estate

Three freehold plots up for sale

BP_KimTrump_070618_5.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

White House wants N Korean leader to commit to disarmament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening