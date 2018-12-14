Del Monte Pacific in the black in Q2 on one-off expenses a year ago

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FOOD and beverage company Del Monte Pacific posted a net profit of US$8.4 million for the second quarter ended Oct 31, a reversal of the loss of US$2.8 million from a year ago on the back of one-off expenses of US$13.1 million related to its underperforming vegetable business.
