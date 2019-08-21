You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Del Monte to close 2 US facilities, sell another as it turns to asset-light strategy

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 8:30 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

FOOD and beverage firm Del Monte Pacific Limited will close two US production facilities and sell a third in a bid to move to an asset-light strategy, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday night.

Owned by its US subsidiary Del Monte Foods, the two facilities to be closed are located at Sleepy Eye in Minnesota and Mendota in Illinois while the third one in Cambria, Wisconsin, will be sold as an operating facility.

The three changes will be made at the end of the current pack season, said Del Monte.

The company will also be selling manufacturing assets at its facility in Crystal City, Texas, and will transfer production at this site to outside locations later this year. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Production at all four locations will be switched to other Del Monte production facilities in the US, the company said.

These facility closures allows Del Monte "to fully utilise the capacity of its existing production facilities and increase its focus on branded growth and innovation", it added.

"This decision has been difficult and has come after careful consideration. This restructuring is a necessary step for us to remain competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our asset-light strategy will lead to more efficient and lower costoperations," said Joselito D Campos, Jr, managing director and CEO, Del Monte Pacific Limited.

"We are committed to doing all we can to provide the affected employees with resources and support."

For its fourth quarter ended April, Del Monte had more than doubled its net profit partly due to a higher gross margin for its US subsidiary Del Monte Foods.

Del Monte Pacific is dual-listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard and the Philippine Stock Exchange. On the SGX, it closed down S$0.015 or 9.7 per cent to S$0.139 on Tuesday.

Companies & Markets

Synagie to provide brand store services for Lazada

Singtel prices US$750m of 10-year notes at 2.375%

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

Striking a balance in market regulation

BOS hires head of bespoke investments for Greater China and North Asia

Chairman, MD offer S$0.118 a share to delist PS Group

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_singtel_210848.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel prices US$750m of 10-year notes at 2.375%

BT_20190821_AGEXPEDIA_3868367.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Technology

Expedia puts Asia front and centre in global push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly