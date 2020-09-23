You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Del Monte trims Q1 net loss to US$3.5m as Covid-19 spurs sales growth

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 7:24 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED food producer Del Monte Pacific saw sales spike in the first quarter, driven by higher demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose to US$413.1 million, up by 9.9 per cent year on year, on higher sales in the United States and the Philippines, figures from its unaudited results indicated on Thursday.

The company's net loss narrowed to US$3.25 million for the three months to July 31 from US$38.3 million in the year before, when Del Monte clocked heavy one-off expenses related to withholding taxes.

Operating profit was US$20.7 million, up by 1.9 per cent from US$20.3 million before.

"Given the seasonality of the business, the first quarter is historically the lowest quarter of the group," Del Monte noted in its financial statements.

SEE ALSO

Top Glove banks on product line diversity as glove sales continue rising

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It expects to return to profitability in FY2021, barring unforeseen circumstances, it said, adding that it has been exploring e-commerce opportunities.

"The strategy is to strengthen the group's core business and expand its product portfolio in line with market trends for health and wellness, and grow its branded business, while reducing non-strategic business segments," the group added in a statement.

In the core US market, which makes up close to two-thirds of group sales, Del Monte attributed higher sales to "improved volume across almost all categories from the pandemic, partly offset by supply challenges on core vegetables and fruits" as the Covid-19 pandemic prompted a shift in interest to healthy, shelf-stable products.

Otherwise, sales in the rest of the world rose on better performance in the Philippines, the S&W branded business, and exports of packaged pineapple products, although the growth was offset in part by lower sales of fresh pineapples in China.

Loss per share stood at 0.42 US cent, against 2.22 US cents previously, while net asset value more than doubled to 24.9 US cents, from 10.86 US cents as at April 30.

Shares ended at S$0.131 on Wednesday, up by 0.8 Singapore cent or 6.5 per cent, before the latest results were released.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Neo Group defends diversification plans, debt levels ahead of shareholder meeting

PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

ST Engineering dissolves inactive Saudi Arabia naval joint venture

Keppel, DBS ink deal to work on 5G and other digital business solutions for clients

NutryFarm gets SGX query after share price doubles

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 07:22 PM
Government & Economy

Muhyiddin calls for stability as Anwar claims majority

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin urged people to reject moves to destabilise the country,...

Sep 23, 2020 07:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Neo Group defends diversification plans, debt levels ahead of shareholder meeting

CATALIST-LISTED Neo Group is heading into the property business for new and recurring revenue streams, its board...

Sep 23, 2020 07:00 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Companies & Markets

PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS (PwC) and legal firms Rajah & Tann and Drew & Napier could pocket up to S$17.3...

Sep 23, 2020 06:35 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore mulls region-free business travel pass for senior executives

SENIOR executives in Singapore who need to travel regularly for official purposes may be able to get a business...

Sep 23, 2020 06:31 PM
Government & Economy

Eurozone business growth stagnates as virus resurges

[BRUSSELS] Eurozone economic activity stagnated in September as a summer recovery faltered because of a resurgence...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hot stocks: Medtecs, Aspen sustain rallies amid active trading

Europe: Stocks extend recovery ahead of PMIs; Adidas jumps

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.